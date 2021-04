Articles

Here is the current test the justices use to judge laws limiting free exercise of religion: 1. The law must be neutral and apply to everyone; 2. If the law is not neutral and does not apply to everyone, the government must have a compelling interest for enacting it. Furthermore, the government must adopt the least restrictive means for furthering that compelling interest.

