Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 00:29 Hits: 13

The U.S. government's budget deficit surged to an all-time high of $1.7 trillion for the first six months of this budget year, nearly double the previous record, as another round of economic-support checks added billions of dollars to spending.

