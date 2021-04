Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 16:43 Hits: 4

Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle — a slimmed-down service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be entirely closed to the public.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/10/philips-funeral-april-17-at-windsor-castle-harry-to-attend/