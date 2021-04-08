Video Doesn’t Show Buttigieg Staging Bike Ride

Articles

Quick Take

A video showing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg departing the White House on a bike was misrepresented by conservative commentators online, with some claiming he “staged” the ride. There’s no evidence for that claim, and the Department of Transportation said he traveled from the department to the White House — a three-mile trip — and back on bike.

Full Story

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s official cabinet Twitter account recently highlighted a video of him mounting a bike in a business suit. Retweeting the video posted by a CNN producer, Buttigieg wrote: “Great way to get around!”

But critics of Buttigieg are using the same footage to make false and misleading claims, primarily suggesting that Buttigieg was actually dropped off by motor vehicle and was staging the bike ride.

On April 2, Dinesh D’Souza, a popular conservative personality, tweeted a link to a copy of the video he uploaded to Rumble with the false headline: “Buttigieg CAUGHT Faking Green Lifestyle, Rides Bike to Work After Car Drops Him Off Near Destination.” A YouTube post of the video the same day, viewed more than 420,000 times, declared: “Pete Buttigieg fakes riding a bike to work.”

Other websites used similar erroneous takeaways. A story on the website the Federalist, shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook, was headlined: “Clown Show: Pete Buttigieg ‘Bikes’ To Work After SUVs Drive Him Part Of The Way.”

And conservative personality Charlie Kirk posted the video on Rumble and YouTube, using the false headline: “CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Buttigieg Stages Fake Bike Ride To Work.” Both links were each sharedon Facebook more than 5,000 times.

All of those posts base the claim on the video taken by CNN producer DJ Judd — the same one Buttigieg himself shared. But Judd did not suggest the video showed Buttigieg staging a bike ride, and there’s no evidence that he did.

Judd tweeted the video on April 1, saying, “Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biked to the White House for today’s Cabinet Meeting, it would appear.”

Asked about the video, the Department of Transportation told us in an email statement: “He rode his bike from DOT to the White House cabinet meeting and he rode his bike back to DOT after the meeting.”

A longer version of CNN’s video does show the bike was attached to the SUV before Buttigieg began his ride; it was posted by WFMZ-TV 69 and headlined: “DC: BUTTIGIEG DEPARTS CABINET MTG ON A BIKE.” In other words, the video shows Buttigieg retrieving his bike from the SUV at the conclusion of the meeting. The SUV appears to be Buttigieg’s security detail; as Buttigieg begins to ride at the end of the video, the car can be seen following him.

Biden’s cabinet meeting began at 1:15 p.m. Judd’s video was tweeted at 4:07 p.m. The distance from the department’s headquarters in Southeast Washington to the White House in the Northwest is about 3 miles.

Katie Barlow, of the website SCOTUS Blog, replied to Judd’s tweet with a short clip of her own showing what she said was Buttigieg exiting the White House grounds on his bike.

Buttigieg has been previously spotted riding a bike in Washington, D.C. He reportedly purchased a used bike in early March.

