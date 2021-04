Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

A lawyer for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has complained of serious back and leg pain in custody, said that doctors have found him to be suffering from two spinal hernias.

