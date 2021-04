Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 02:48 Hits: 5

Major League Baseball plans to relocate the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver after pulling this year's Midsummer Classic from Atlanta over objections to sweeping changes to Georgia's voting laws.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/05/mlb-moving-all-star-game-to-denvers-coors-field/