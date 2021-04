Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 03 April 2021 20:05 Hits: 11

“Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola and Delta may be scared of Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden and the left, but I am not,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/03/georgia-governor-vows-a-fight-after-mlb-yanks-all-star-game/