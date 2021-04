Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 22:18 Hits: 7

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has committed $500 million to a private liberal arts college in New York, which the school called a “transformational” gift that would be among the largest ever given to higher education in the United States.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/01/george-soros-bard-college/