Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 05:28 Hits: 10

An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/04/01/missing-film-designer-found-dead-under-garbage-in-nyc-home/