60-Second Civics: Episode 4302, The Magna Carta and the English Bill of Rights

The struggle between the rights of the people and the power of government to deny those rights is one of the great themes of human history. This episode of 60-Second Civics explores two documents that limited the power of government in English history: the Magna Carta and the English Bill of Rights. These documents significantly influenced American conceptions of the limitations on the power of government.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4302, The Magna Carta and the English Bill of Rights
Center for Civic Education
