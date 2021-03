Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 22:22 Hits: 4

Garret Miller's shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/29/capitol-riot-suspect-wore-i-was-there-shirt-when-arrested/