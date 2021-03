Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 03:12 Hits: 12

Joe Biden's first presidential news conference was notable for what was missing after predecessor Donald Trump: no contentious exchanges with reporters, no Fox News and no questions about COVID-19.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/26/for-media-biden-news-conference-notable-for-whats-missing/