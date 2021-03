Articles

On today's podcast, we welcome a very special guest: Judge Mae D'Agostino, a judge in the Northern District of New York. Judge D'Agostino speaks about how she came to serve in her position, and what it is like to be the first woman sitting as a judge in many of the courthouses she has presided over.

http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4296.mp3