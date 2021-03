Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 12:59 Hits: 14

Just hours after AstraZeneca reported encouraging results, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued an unusual statement.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/23/us-astrazeneca-may-have-used-outdated-info-in-vaccine-trial/