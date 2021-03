Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 22:45 Hits: 2

U.S. Postal Service investigators did not find evidence of any backdated presidential election ballots in the post office in Erie, Pennsylvania, according to a report summarizing the investigation into claims by a postal worker that spurred calls from Republicans for a federal probe.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/18/pennsylvania-ballots-usps/