Hagler’s Widow Refutes Rumors About How He Died

Hall of Fame boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler “died on March 13 of natural causes,” according to a statement posted on his official website. In a Facebook post, his widow, Kay Hagler, wrote that his death was not the result of a COVID-19 vaccination, as social media posts have claimed without evidence.

There is no evidence that the death of 66-year-old Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former middleweight boxing champion, was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine, as some have claimed or suggested on social media. It’s the second time this year that we have written about unsubstantiated claims that the vaccines led to a famous Black athlete’s death.

Hagler’s wife, Kay Hagler, announced on Facebook March 13 that he passed unexpectedly that day. Less than 48 hours later, she went back to the popular platform to refute online rumors about how her late husband died.

“For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death,” she wrote in a March 15 post on Hagler’s verified fan club page. “My baby left in peace with his [usual] smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.”

TMZ Sports reported that James Hagler, one of the boxing legend’s sons, said his father passed away after he had gone to the hospital for chest pains and trouble breathing. A message later posted on Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s official website said he died “of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire.”

No other details were provided in the brief statement.

Many social media claims linking Hagler’s death to a COVID-19 vaccination were based solely on a post from Thomas Hearns, one of his most famous boxing rivals.

The day Hagler died, Hearns — in a since-deleted post — took to Instagram to encourage people to pray for his friend and former opponent, whom he said had suffered complications after a vaccination.

“A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family .. he’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine!” Hearns wrote — without disclosing the source of that information.

In her Facebook post, Kay Hagler never actually confirmed whether her husband had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

