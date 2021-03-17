The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hagler’s Widow Refutes Rumors About How He Died

Hall of Fame boxer Marvelous Marvin Hagler “died on March 13 of natural causes,” according to a statement posted on his official website. In a Facebook post, his widow, Kay Hagler, wrote that his death was not the result of a COVID-19 vaccination, as social media posts have claimed without evidence.

How do we know vaccines are safe?
No vaccine or medical product is 100% safe, but large randomized controlled trials, reviewed by multiple groups of experts, revealed no serious safety concerns and showed that the benefits outweigh the risks. As with any vaccine, safety is also being monitored as the shots are rolled out to members of the public to ensure there are no side effects of concern. A very small number of severe allergic reactions, for example — which are expected with any vaccine — haveoccurred with some of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines. For the COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC and FDA vaccine monitoring systems include a new smartphone-based tool called v-safe that allows enrollees to report any reactions to the vaccine.

How safe are the vaccines?

No serious safety concerns were found in the clinical trials of the vaccines that have been authorized for use in the United States. 

Since the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020, asmall number of people in the U.S. have had serious allergic reactions following receipt of the shots. 

Some allergic reactions, including a potentially life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis, are to be expected with any vaccine. Fortunately, that kind of severe reaction is typically very rare, occurs within minutes of inoculation and can be treated. 

As of Jan. 18, there have been 2.5 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4.7 cases per million of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who develop anaphylaxis are usually given epinephrine, the drug found in EpiPens. None of these reactions has led to death.

On Feb. 26, Johnson & Johnson said it had received a report of one anaphylactic reaction in South Africa.

To make sure serious allergic reactions can be identified and treated, all people receiving either vaccine should be observed for 15 minutes after getting a shot, and anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis or had any kind of immediate allergic reaction to any vaccine or injection in the past should be monitored for a half hour. People who have had a serious allergic reaction to a previous dose or one of the vaccine ingredients should not be immunized.

There is no evidence that the death of 66-year-old Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former middleweight boxing champion, was caused by a COVID-19 vaccine, as some have claimed or suggested on social media. It’s the second time this year that we have written about unsubstantiated claims that the vaccines led to a famous Black athlete’s death.

Hagler’s wife, Kay Hagler, announced on Facebook March 13 that he passed unexpectedly that day. Less than 48 hours later, she went back to the popular platform to refute online rumors about how her late husband died.

“For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death,” she wrote in a March 15 post on Hagler’s verified fan club page. “My baby left in peace with his [usual] smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.”

TMZ Sports reported that James Hagler, one of the boxing legend’s sons, said his father passed away after he had gone to the hospital for chest pains and trouble breathing. A message later posted on Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s official website said he died “of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire.”

No other details were provided in the brief statement.

Many social media claims linking Hagler’s death to a COVID-19 vaccination were based solely on a post from Thomas Hearns, one of his most famous boxing rivals.

The day Hagler died, Hearns — in a since-deleted post — took to Instagram to encourage people to pray for his friend and former opponent, whom he said had suffered complications after a vaccination.

“A real true warrior Pray for the king and his family .. he’s in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine!” Hearns wrote — without disclosing the source of that information. 

In her Facebook post, Kay Hagler never actually confirmed whether her husband had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hagler’s Widow Refutes Rumors About How He DiedMarvelous Marvin Hagler at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards. Photo credit: Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Laureus

In a follow-up post that also was deleted, Hearns said that his original post about Hagler was not intended to be an “anti vaccine campaign.”

Yet that’s exactly how some have used his post on social media.

“The vaccine killed Marvin Hagler,” one Twitter user wrote in a post including a screenshot of Hearns’ comments on Instagram, for example.

In another post referencing Hearns’ original comments, a Facebook user wrote, in part: “Marvin Hagler passed away at age of 66 after receiving the Covid vaccine. When will people wake up. Thousands are dying and tens of thousands are being injured by the vaccine.”

But even if Hagler was vaccinated before his death, it’s wrong to assume the vaccine caused his passing. SciCheck has writtenbefore about that faulty reasoning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized that the threeCOVID-19vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are safe and effective.

The CDC says common vaccination side effects include fatigue, headache, chills, fever and nausea, as well as pain and swelling at the site of the injection.

But more severe allergic reactions are “rare” and have “occurred in approximately 2 to 5 people per million vaccinated” in the U.S. That’s based on events reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the CDC says. Anyone can submit a report to VAERS, regardless of whether a reaction that occurs after immunization is thought to be linked to the vaccine. 

Further, as of March 16, CDC and Food and Drug Administration physicians had investigated all 1,913 VAERS reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine and found “no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths.”

At the time, more than 109 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the U.S.

