The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4285, The Forten Sisters: Women's History Month, Part 15

Category: Civics Hits: 5

Margaretta, Harriet, and Sarah Forten were three powerful African American campaigners for the abolition and women's rights movements. Harriet and Sarah married members of another prominent abolitionist family, the Purvises. Harriet and her husband Robert were involved in the Underground Railroad, and their home served as a refuge for people who had escaped slavery and as a meeting place for abolitionists.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4285, The Forten Sisters: Women's History Month, Part 15Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4285.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4285.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version