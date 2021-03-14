The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4284, Lucretia Mott: Women's History Month, Part 14

Category: Civics Hits: 5

Lucretia Mott was one of the most well-known, active, and influential women's rights and anti-slavery activists in nineteenth-century America. She was a persuasive speaker at a time when public speaking by women was frowned upon. Not allowed to actively participate in the World Anti-Slavery Convention in London in 1840 because of their gender, Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton resolved to organize the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, the first women's rights convention in the nation.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4284, Lucretia Mott: Women's History Month, Part 14Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4284.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4284.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version