Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 14 March 2021 03:13 Hits: 5

The Chicago River was dyed a bright shade of green after Mayor Lori Lightfoot reversed an earlier decision not to tint the waterway for second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/13/chicago-river-dyed-green-in-surprise-move-by-citys-mayor/