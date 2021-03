Articles

Category: Civics Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 08:00 Hits: 5

The movement for equal rights for women in the United States had its beginnings in the movement to abolish slavery. In both movements, women would encounter vociferous and sometimes violent opposition.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4282.mp3