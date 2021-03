Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 23:45 Hits: 3

Nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19 can get hugs again from their loved ones, and all residents may enjoy more indoor visits, the government said in a step toward pre-pandemic normalcy.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/10/nursing-home-hugs/