Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has tried shifting concern about the virus’ spread to migrants with COVID-19 crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, though without evidence they are a significant factor.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/10/no-evidence-migrants-at-border-significantly-spreading-virus/