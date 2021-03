Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 09 March 2021 21:21 Hits: 4

The 93-metre-high spire, made of wood and clad in lead, became the most potent symbol of the April 2019 blaze when it was seen engulfed in flames, collapsing dramatically into the inferno.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/09/four-oaks-one-sacred-destiny-recreating-notre-dames-spire/