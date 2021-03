Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 10 March 2021 08:00 Hits: 4

Mercy Otis Warren was a playwright, poet, historian, and Anti-Federalist political commentator during the American Revolution. She was a largely self-taught writer, admired for her skill and her dedication to the principles of natural rights behind the Revolution.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4280.mp3