Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 21:28 Hits: 3

Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/08/5-key-points-from-harry-and-meghans-explosive-tv-interview/