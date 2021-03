Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 21:40 Hits: 6

Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/07/carla-wallenda-member-of-famed-high-wire-act-dies-at-85/