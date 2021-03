Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 06 March 2021 00:06 Hits: 7

Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee was indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges alleging that he and cohorts made over $13 million by fooling investors zealous over the emerging cryptocurrency market.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/05/antivirus-software-creator-charged-with-cheating-investors/