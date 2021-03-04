60-Second Civics: Episode 4274, Elizabeth Freeman: Women's History Month, Part 4

Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021

Elizabeth Freeman, also known as Mum Bett, escaped slavery in a way that was unusual: she took her case to court. She approached lawyer Theodore Sedgwick with this question: "I heard that paper read yesterday that says 'all men are born equal,' and that every man has a right to freedom ... won't the law give me my freedom?" Appealing to her natural rights and her rights under the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780, she sued for her freedom and won.

