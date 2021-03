Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 21:41 Hits: 4

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/02/biden-us-will-be-able-to-vaccinate-all-adults-by-end-of-may/