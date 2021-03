Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 01:35 Hits: 3

A former aide accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment condemned him as a manipulative predator, rejecting an attempted apology in which he excused his behavior as “playful.”

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/03/01/andrew-cuomo-apology-rejected/