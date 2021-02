Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021

Body camera footage shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Ronald Greene “on his stomach by the leg shackles” following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit, according to internal State Police records obtained by The Associated Press.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/27/ap-trooper-kicked-dragged-black-man-who-died-in-custody/