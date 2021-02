Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 3

On today's extra-long episode, special guest Hernandez Stroud, counsel for the Justice Program of the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law, explains the historical context of the two Brown v. Board of Education decisions.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4269.mp3