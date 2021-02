Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 17:59

Several witnesses have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury considering charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is already facing state murder charges in the death of George Floyd.

