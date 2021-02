Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 20 February 2021 19:04 Hits: 5

The lawsuit seeking over $435 million in damages was rejected by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said the California Republican failed to request a retraction in a timely fashion or adequately state his claims.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/20/judge-rejects-rep-devin-nunes-defamation-suit-against-cnn/