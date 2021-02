Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 02:31 Hits: 5

It took just three months for the rumor that COVID-19 was engineered as a bioweapon to spread from the fringes of the Chinese internet and take root in millions of people’s minds.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/17/covid-conspiracy-shows-vast-reach-of-chinese-disinformation/