Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Leaving Donald Trump and his impeachment in the rearview mirror, Joe Biden embarked on his first official trip as president to refocus Congress on coronavirus relief and cement public support for his $1.9 trillion aid package.

