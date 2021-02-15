The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4257, Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln Meet: Black History Month, Part 15

Anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln did not agree on some of the most important issues facing the country before and during the Civil War. Douglass felt that Lincoln did too much to mollify the South and not enough to support the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and the civil rights of people of color. But they would gradually become friends, developing a relationship based on mutual respect.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4257, Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln Meet: Black History Month, Part 15Center for Civic Education
60SecondCivics-Episode4257.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4257.mp3

