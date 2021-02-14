The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

60-Second Civics: Episode 4256, Sojourner Truth: Black History Month, Part 14

Sojourner Truth was a determined woman. She fled slavery, successfully sued to have her son returned to her in New York after he had been illegally sold to a slaveholder, and made a new life for herself. Truth was a prolific social activist, producing an autobiography, speaking out against slavery, and advocating for the right of women to vote. Two hundred years after her death, a robotic exploration vehicle called Sojourner, named after her, would land on Mars.
