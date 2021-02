Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 23:09 Hits: 1

One of Michigan’s highest-ranking Republicans stood by his false claims that it is a “hoax” to blame supporters of then-President Donald Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/10/top-michigan-republican-stands-by-capitol-hoax-comments/