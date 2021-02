Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 08:00

The struggle to abolish slavery began during the colonial period, but gathered steam in the early 1800s, becoming more militant in the years before the Civil War. This multiracial movement sought the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Women played a major role, which sowed the seeds of the women's suffrage movement.

