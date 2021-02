Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:41 Hits: 3

Federal safety officials are expected to announce the long-awaited probable cause or causes of the tragedy that unleashed worldwide grief for the retired basketball star.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/09/likely-causes-of-kobe-bryant-helicopter-crash-to-be-revealed/