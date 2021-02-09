The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4251, Three-Fifths Compromise: Black History Month, Part 9

Category: Civics Hits: 9

The Three-Fifths Compromise counted enslaved people for purposes of representation, not to protect the interests of the enslaved people, but to advance the interests of the slaveholders. Here's how it happened: the Framers of the Constitution agreed that there should be proportional representation in the House of Representatives, but disagreed on whether to count enslaved people for purposes of representation. Southern states held many enslaved people in bondage, but Northern states held few. The two sides came to a compromise: they would count three out of every five enslaved people, hence the term "Three-Fifths Compromise." Sadly, this would remain in the Constitution until the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4251, Three-Fifths Compromise: Black History Month, Part 9Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4251.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4251.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version