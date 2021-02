Articles

Category: Civics Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 08:00 Hits: 5

Enslaved African Americans faced difficult choices at the start of the Revolutionary War. The British royal governor of Virginia promised them freedom, and many joined the Loyalist cause. Up to 100,000 others fled across British lines. And yet about 5,000 served as soldiers in the Continental Army, serving valiantly. We'll learn some of their stories on today's podcast.

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4249.mp3