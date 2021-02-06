The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

60-Second Civics: Episode 4248, Phillis Wheatley Peters: Black History Month, Part 6

Category: Civics Hits: 7

Phillis Wheatley Peters was the first African American to publish a volume of poetry. She was born around 1753 and taken to the American colonies as a slave, but learned how to read and write, publishing her first poem at the age of thirteen. Her fame became international when her poems were published in London. She is remembered not only for her poetry, but also for inspiring abolitionists in America and Europe.
60-Second Civics: Episode 4248, Phillis Wheatley Peters: Black History Month, Part 6Center for Civic Education
image
60SecondCivics-Episode4248.mp3

Read more http://files.civiced.org/podcasts/60SecondCivics/60SecondCivics-Episode4248.mp3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version