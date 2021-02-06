60-Second Civics: Episode 4248, Phillis Wheatley Peters: Black History Month, Part 6

Articles

Category: Civics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021

Phillis Wheatley Peters was the first African American to publish a volume of poetry. She was born around 1753 and taken to the American colonies as a slave, but learned how to read and write, publishing her first poem at the age of thirteen. Her fame became international when her poems were published in London. She is remembered not only for her poetry, but also for inspiring abolitionists in America and Europe.

