Articles

Category: Civics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:18 Hits: 2

Most of the money in the national settlement, which was first reported by The New York Times, would be used to abate the national overdose crisis.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/04/mckinsey-to-pay-573m-for-role-in-opioid-crisis/