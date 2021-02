Articles

Category: Civics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 00:43 Hits: 4

A social media death threat aimed at an 11-year-old environmental activist has roused outrage in Colombia, a nation where attacks on social leaders are common and threats are taken seriously.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/02/death-threat-against-11-year-old-activist-outrages-colombia/