Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:16 Hits: 4

Two FBI agents were fatally shot and three wounded while trying to serve a search warrant in Florida, prompting a SWAT team to storm an apartment building.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/02/fbi-2-agents-killed-3-wounded-suspect-dead-in-florida/