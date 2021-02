Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:16 Hits: 2

The House passed a single article of impeachment against Trump one week before he left office, triggering a trial that Democrats say is necessary to hold Trump publicly accountable.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/02/trump-lawyer-impeachment-case-undemocratic-ill-advised/