Articles

Category: Civics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:53 Hits: 4

Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters at the U.S. Capitol, Democrats said in making their case for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/02/dems-trump-aimed-loaded-cannon-of-supporters-at-capitol/