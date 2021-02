Articles

Category: Civics Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 23:19 Hits: 1

Police in California arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream on social media that showed him with a gun and two women lying motionless on the floor of an apartment.

Read more https://www.snopes.com/ap/2021/02/01/california-man-arrested-after-livestream-shows-2-bodies/